Johnny Manziel Tried To Go Unnoticed In Las Vegas

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Cleveland Browns have enough problems - horrible season, another coach fired. Now this question - what do you do with Johnny Manziel, their party-loving quarterback? There are rumors that Manziel missed a meeting with team doctors Sunday because he went to Vegas. One ESPN report, not independently confirmed, says Johnny Football was in disguise in a blonde wig and fake mustache. The owner of the Cleveland Browns says what to do with Johnny is up to others in the organization. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.