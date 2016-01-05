© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Seated Next To Actress Shamed For Watching Pirated Movie

Published January 5, 2016 at 6:59 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Airplane seatmates can be the worst, chatty, hogging the armrest - or watching a pirated version of a film you star in. Kriti Sanon would know. The actress was flying to Delhi when her neighbor took out a portable projector and started watching her brand-new movie, "Dilwale." Sanon tweeted, so sad to see the hard work of so many people being watched in such pathetic quality. And she told her seatmate he'd enjoy it more in the theater. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.