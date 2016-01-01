© 2021
Wis. Mayor Tries To Create New Holiday Tradition

Published January 1, 2016 at 6:32 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Green Bay, Wis., kicked off the new year by parading a llama downtown. Why a llama? - you ask. Well. Mayor Jim Schmitt explained to TV station WBAY.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JIM SCHMITT: Legend has it that if you view this llama on New Year's Eve, good things will come your way the following year.

INSKEEP: Having said that, Mayor Schmitt confessed it's all made up. He just wants to start a new tradition, and he prefers the llama to Green Bay's other option, a giant illuminated cheesehead.

