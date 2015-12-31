Ringing In 2016 Around The World

Time zone by time zone, the planet is saying goodbye to 2015.
The end of the year is still hours away in the U.S., but Australia has already hailed the new year with fireworks like those (see above) in Sydney Harbour.
In Japan's capital, balloons were released from Tokyo Tower.
A few highlights from other celebrations planned around the globe:
Pyongyang, North Korea, will have a live fireworks display at 10:30 a.m. EST. (North Korea turned its clocks back by 30 minutes this summer, apparently marking the 70th anniversary of its liberation from Japan. When Japan colonized Korea more than 100 years ago, Korea's clocks were shifted to match Japan's time zone.)
Taipei, Taiwan, will be shooting fireworks from Taipei's tallest building, the Taipei 101 — which was the tallest building in the world, until the Burj Khalifa was built in Dubai in 2010.
In many cases, New Year's Eve celebrations are taking place amid heightened security. Malaysia's biggest city, Kuala Lumpur, and Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, are among the cities that have bolstered security after foiling various plans for Islamist militant attacks, according to authorities.
About 60,000 law enforcement and military personnel will be deployed across France on New Year's Eve, reports The Associated Press, and Paris has canceled its customary fireworks display.