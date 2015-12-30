© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Detroit Zoo Welcomes FedEx Delivery Of Penguins

Published December 30, 2015 at 7:08 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Detroit Zoo got a gift this holiday season - 20 penguins shipped via FedEx. The colony of penguins was sent from San Diego's SeaWorld in plastic crates - amazingly without any sedatives. They just chilled out on the ice, big blocks set in their crates - kind of economy-plus for penguins. Their flight was a bit long - 13 hours - due to a layover in Memphis, FedEx's home base. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.