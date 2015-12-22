WATCH: SpaceX Celebrates A Spectacular Accomplishment

It is without a doubt a spectacular moment for the space industry: Just months after the setback of a launch explosion, a SpaceX rocket managed to launch satellites into space, then tumble back to Earth, use rockets to stabilize itself and stick the landing on a small pad in Florida.

We touched on the news earlier. But we just wanted to make sure you take a look at the video of the scene at the company's headquarters in California the moment SpaceX employees realized that the rocket had landed safely.

It is well worth a couple of minutes of your day. Here's video featuring SpaceX hosts. Warning, there's a fleeting expletive:

