© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

CBGB To Reopen As A Restaurant At Newark Airport

Published December 22, 2015 at 6:50 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The famous New York home of The Ramones and the Talking Heads, CBGBs closed its doors a decade ago. But according to Rolling Stone online, that grungy club is reopening in New Jersey's Newark Airport. Unfortunately, no bands - Harold's World Famous chili makes an appearance on the menu, honoring CBGB's original owner Hilly Crystal, who served his own special recipe.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONCE IN A LIFETIME")

TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Once in a lifetime, water flowing...

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.