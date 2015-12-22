CBGB To Reopen As A Restaurant At Newark Airport
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The famous New York home of The Ramones and the Talking Heads, CBGBs closed its doors a decade ago. But according to Rolling Stone online, that grungy club is reopening in New Jersey's Newark Airport. Unfortunately, no bands - Harold's World Famous chili makes an appearance on the menu, honoring CBGB's original owner Hilly Crystal, who served his own special recipe.
(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ONCE IN A LIFETIME")
TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Once in a lifetime, water flowing...
MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.