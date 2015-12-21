Spanish Musician Played Saxophone During Brain Surgery

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. When Spanish musician Carlos Aguilera had brain surgery to remove a tumor, he was awake and playing his sax. Here he is via YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO)

CARLOS AGUILERA: (Playing saxophone).

MONTAGNE: Performing during brain surgery allowed doctors to make sure his ability to play the sax stayed intact. It's not unique. A patient in Brazil sang while playing his guitar. And in Slovenia, an opera singer warbled Schubert while under the knife.