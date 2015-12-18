Santa Claus Arrives Early At Ohio Wal-Marts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Santa Claus arrived early in Ohio, at least that's the assumption here. Someone anonymously went into two Wal-Marts and paid more than $100,000 moving everything off layaway, meaning gifts some customers were trying to buy are now theirs. Tara Neal told ABC5 in Cleveland she could now definitely give her young daughter that "Frozen"-themed bed. She called it a blessing. No one identified the donor or said whether he had a beard or a red suit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.