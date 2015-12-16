© 2021
Jimmy Fallon, 'The Force Awakens' Cast Sing 'Star Wars' Medley

Published December 16, 2015 at 6:23 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. I felt a great disturbance in the force - millions of voices suddenly silenced. A dark lord on Facebook - Facebook friend of mine - who's not excited about the movie said, may the force dim quickly - well, never. A young Jedi named Jimmy Fallon fought back on his show. He brought on Han Solo, Chewie, Leia, 3PO - their weapon, a cappella.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON")

THE ROOTS AND STAR WARS CAST: (Singing) Ba-ba-dah-dah...

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.