Tasmanian Devils Return To Los Angeles Zoo

Published December 15, 2015 at 6:52 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Tasmanian devils are back in LA. After 20 years without a devil, the LA Zoo has welcomed a pair of the marsupials. Generations of American children met Tasmanian devils through "Looney Tunes," where Taz was a ferocious, whirling beast. The real ones do bear their sharp teeth to achieve a devilish look. In fact, they are endangered and joined the LA Zoo in part to generate support for the creatures. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.