Fast-Acting Santa Evacuates Fire Area

CORY TURNER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Cory Turner. In Draper, Utah, this weekend, a fire broke out at the Living Planet Aquarium. The animals were fine, no one was hurt, thanks in part to Santa Claus. The Salt Lake Tribune says this Santa was a local fire inspector. He was playing the part for a holiday party at the aquarium. The jolly old elf acted quickly, helping evacuate the building. But really, who's surprised? A guy who shimmies down chimneys for a living knows his way around a fire. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.