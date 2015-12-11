© 2021
Tokyo Police Launch Drone Designed To Take Down Other Drones

By Laura Wagner
Published December 11, 2015 at 5:07 PM EST

Drones: it takes one to catch one.

In Tokyo, police will soon deploy a drone designed to take out suspicious drones or drones that enter into restricted airspace.

"Terrorist attacks using drones carrying explosives are a possibility," a senior member of the police department's Security Bureau told the Asahi Shimbun website. "We hope to defend the nation's functions with the worst-case scenario in mind."

Airspace restrictions were tightened on Dec. 10 when a revamped aviation law went into effect. The law addresses the increasing prevalence of drone use by the public, the site says.

It comes after an April incident in which a man, protesting Japan's nuclear energy program, landed a drone carrying radioactive material on the roof of the prime minister's residence.

