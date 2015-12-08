© 2021
Railroad Conductor Tries His Hand At Leading Yale Glee Club

Published December 8, 2015 at 6:08 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a glee club on a train. The Yale Glee Club was traveling on a commuter line out of New York. The train conductor tapped a handrail, raised his arms and conducted them...

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED GLEE CLUB: (Singing) Hark how the bells, sweet silver bells.

INSKEEP: ...Because he's a conductor. Video captured the crowded train car filmed the song.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED GLEE CLUB: (Singing) Ding, dong, ding, dong, one seems to hear words of good cheer from everywhere filling the air.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.