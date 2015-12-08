© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Newspaper In Norway Prints Santa's Death Announcement

Published December 8, 2015 at 6:50 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. And I'm just going to state the news here. Santa Claus is alive - huge relief, after a newspaper in Norway printed Santa's death announcement. It said he was born in 1788 in a northern Norwegian city and that a funeral was set for a chapel at the North Pole. The newspaper has apologized and says printing this ad was a mistake. Now, if the paper did at least manage to get Santa's age right, he will be a spry 227 years old when he pops down your chimney in a few weeks. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.