PHOTOS: Scenes From San Bernardino, Calif.

At least 14 people are dead and 17 wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning in San Bernardino, Calif.
The violent day ended with a police chase and shootout and the deaths of two suspects: Syed Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, who were responsible for the attack at the Inland Regional Center, according to San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.
