On The 3rd Anniversary Of The Infamous 'Butt Fumble,' Mark Sanchez Gets The Start

Updated 3:30 p.m. ET: Eagles Lose To The Lions, 14-45

On Thanksgiving Day three years ago, Mark Sanchez, then quarterback for the New York Jets, fumbled the football after running into his own crouching lineman's backside. The New England Patriots, en route to a 49-19 victory, scooped up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.

"Butt fumble," perhaps the ultimate sports blooper, was born.

The #Eagles will start QB Mark Sanchez today vs the #Lions, per @AlbertBreer & me. Sam Bradford (concussion, shoulder) sits for another week — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2015

Sanchez finished out the 2012 season with the struggling Jets, missed the 2013 season with a shoulder injury and then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. Until two weeks ago, he was the Eagles' backup quarterback behind Sam Bradford. But with Bradford still out of commission due to a concussion and shoulder injury, Sanchez was once again at the helm when the Eagles faced the Detroit Lions today at 12:30 p.m. ET. He acquitted himself well, throwing for 2 touchdowns and completing 19 of 27 passes, though the Eagles were ultimately trounced 45-14.

Sanchez was also under center last season on Thanksgiving when the Eagles' starting quarterback Nick Foles was injured. Sanchez played well — no butt fumbles, no regular fumbles — and led the team to a 33-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

And on Turkey Day back in 2010, Sanchez also got the win, helping the Jets beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-10.

Sanchez is now 3-1 in his career on Thanksgiving.

