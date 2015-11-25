Artist Turns 90 Pounds Of Cheddar Into Nativity Scene

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. What goes best with nearly 90 pounds of cheddar? For one British sculptor, the answer is Christmas. Prudence Staite of Tewksbury, England, spent five days carving out a cheesy nativity scene, complete with Jesus, Mary, Joseph, shepherds and livestock, including a cow. The cheddar creche was commissioned by an English cheese company. The three wise men come bearing gifts of chutney. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.