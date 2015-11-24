100-Year-Old Piece Of Wedding Cake Found In Attic

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. It's a tradition, couples saving the top layer of their wedding cake to share on their first anniversary - but for 100 years? Ron Warninger of Yakima, Wash. recently discovered part of his grandparents' wedding cake saved since 1915. It was in a hat box in the attic. Warninger says the fancy, white icing looks amazing for its age, but it could be a difficult chew because it's petrified. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.