100-Year-Old Piece Of Wedding Cake Found In Attic
LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:
Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. It's a tradition, couples saving the top layer of their wedding cake to share on their first anniversary - but for 100 years? Ron Warninger of Yakima, Wash. recently discovered part of his grandparents' wedding cake saved since 1915. It was in a hat box in the attic. Warninger says the fancy, white icing looks amazing for its age, but it could be a difficult chew because it's petrified. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Corrected: November 24, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
We've corrected the mistake that was in the headline and URL of this story. The cake was found in an "attic," not an "attack."