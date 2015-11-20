© 2021
Pigeons Identify Cancerous Tissues On Medical Images, Study Says

Published November 20, 2015 at 7:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Researchers have given pigeons a new message to deliver - yes or no - is human tissue healthy or cancerous? A new study finds pigeons can be trained to spot cancerous breast tissue on X-rays and slides and choose which it is by pecking colored buttons. Researchers at UC Davis Medical Center say a single bird is good, but gathering results from lots of pigeons, flock-sourcing, brings the accuracy up to 90 percent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.