Authorities Surround Apartment In Paris Suburb Of Saint-Denis

By David Greene,
Eleanor Beardsley
Published November 18, 2015 at 5:55 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Let's get the situation now in Paris, the latest. Earlier this morning, in a suburb north of here, French police raided an apartment looking for the man believed to have planned the deadly attacks here last week. They're saying the aim was to stop a follow-up attack here in France. The French President Francois Hollande spoke to a conference of French mayors and said that two terrorists died during a particularly perilous police operation. He also said people were arrested, but he did not give numbers. And President Hollande said these acts show once again, quote, "we are at war." NPR's Eleanor Beardsley is in Saint-Denis, the suburb just north of here.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The center of the town is still under lockdown. No one is being allowed to go anywhere. They say there could still be explosives all around this building. They have no idea. So people learned that it was over from the government spokesman who went on television. Otherwise, it feels the same. So we'll just see how it unfolds. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
