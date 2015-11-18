© 2021
Australian Woman Recovers After Being Wounded In Paris Attacks

Published November 18, 2015 at 6:34 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene in Paris. Among those injured in the attacks here was a young woman from Australia. She was at the Bataclan, a concert venue where 89 people died. A bullet ran through Emma Parkinson's body, from her thigh to her hip. The 19-year-old underwent surgery and left the hospital yesterday. Her aunt told ABC Australia she's doing much better physically and added, I can guarantee you that she's feeling a hell of a lot better now that she has her mum by her side. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.