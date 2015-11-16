© 2021
After Friday's Attacks, The French Return To Work

By David Greene,
Dina Temple-Raston
Published November 16, 2015 at 6:45 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And I'm David Greene in Paris on anything but a normal day. Although people are going through the motions, we have been watching the morning commute in Paris. I went by a metro station this morning. Commuters stopped to pick up a quick latte, maybe a croissant at a coffee stand near the trains. Jonathan Felipe (ph) works at that kiosk.

JONATHAN FELIPE: (Speaking French).

GREENE: And he was telling me there that he came in to work on the metro himself and that he was looking around at everyone in the car with him, feeling afraid. He feels suspicious of everyone who's coming up just to buy a cup of coffee and he sees the same fear from everyone else, Steve.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And that fear is understandable since it is not clear how widely this plot ranges. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

David Greene
David Greene is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, the most listened-to radio news program in the United States, and also of NPR's popular morning news podcast, Up First.
Dina Temple-Raston
Dina Temple-Raston is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories and national security, technology and social justice.
