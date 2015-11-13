© 2021
Pro Skier Falls Down Mountain While Being Filmed For A Movie

Published November 13, 2015 at 7:36 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best wishes to Ian McIntosh. The skier was being filmed for a movie in Alaska when he performed an unintentional stunt. On a mountaintop, he fell and cartwheeled 1,600 feet down a nearly vertical wall of snow. Video of this incident shows a black spot tumbling down so small in the landscape he looks like an insect. At last, he came to a stop, said he was OK, except his neck was a little stiff. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.