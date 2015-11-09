© 2021
Halloween Costume Emails Stoke Debate At Yale

Published November 9, 2015 at 4:31 PM EST

Yale University is in turmoil after a series of emails about culturally insensitive Halloween costumes. Some students there are protesting what they say is a hostile environment for students of color. Aaron Z. Lewis, a senior at Yale, speaks with NPR's Audie Cornish.

Corrected: November 10, 2015 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this story listed Sebi Medina-Tayac as the guest. In fact, it is Aaron Z. Lewis.