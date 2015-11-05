Margaret Thatcher's Outfits To Go To The Highest Bidder

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As Britain's prime minister, Margaret Thatcher was known for both her intimidating politics and style of dress, especially her hard leather handbags. During Cabinet meetings, the Iron Lady reached into her handbag so often for political ammunition that her verbal beatings became known as handbagging. Thatcher's bags, outfits and other belongings will go up for auction in December. But unlike her politics, the prices likely won't be too conservative. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.