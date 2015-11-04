Canine Flood Victim Is Returned Home Safely

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Go West, young pit bull. His name is Thor. He's 16 months old. And back on Memorial Day, his owner's home in Texas succumbed to massive flooding. The residents escaped. Thor was missing. After four months, the pit bull turned up 2000 miles away in California, near the Oregon border. He was seen climbing off a pickup truck. A shelter took him in. Thor's owners couldn't afford to bring him back, but they sought donations. And this week, the LA Times reports a truck delivered Thor home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.