Calif. Lawmaker Wants Selfies Permitted In Voting Booths

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A California lawmaker wants to make the world safer for selfies. Marc Levine wants to explicitly legalize taking a picture of yourself with your ballot in a voting booth. The Marin Independent Journal says he wants this because the law effectively bans photography in that private place right now. Here's why the assembly wants to change the law - he thinks people will be more likely to vote if they know they can take pictures of themselves while doing it. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.