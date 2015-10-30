© 2021
Volvo Takes On The Tricky Task Of Avoiding Kangaroos

By Steve Inskeep
Published October 30, 2015 at 7:52 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with a hoped-for advance in auto safety. Volvo says it's working on technology to detect kangaroos. The car company already deploys radar and cameras that can detect people or cyclists and the system automatically hits the brakes. But kangaroos move quickly and erratically and take a special effort to detect. Engineers are studying this problem in Australia, which suffers more than 20,000 kangaroo-related auto accidents per year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
