STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's never too late to say you're sorry. More than 50 years ago, in 1962, Grove City College fired Larry Gara from his teaching job. They said he was a communist and a bad teacher. Decades later, a researcher found Gara's case and persuaded the college to apologize. He was actually a pacifist who'd gone to jail for refusing to register for the draft. Gara says he never expected this apology, which finally arrived for him at age 93. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.