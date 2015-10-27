Trigger Unhappy: Dog Shoots Owner In Foot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's a definition of news. "Dog Bites Man" is not news. "Man Bites Dog," that's a headline. In North Webster, Ind., the headline would be "Dog Shoots Woman." Allie Carter took part in a waterfowl hunt. She laid her shotgun on the ground, and her Labrador retriever stepped on it. Ms. Carter was treated for injuries to her foot. And then she was able to go home with her gun-toting dog, whose name - no joke - is Trigger.