© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

In Protest, Ukrainian Artist Turns Statue Of Lenin Into Darth Vader

Published October 26, 2015 at 5:42 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Ukraine, people are pulling down symbols of that nation's communist past. It's a protest against Russian military aggression. And in the city of Odessa, one artist got really creative. He converted a statue of Lenin into Darth Vader - black mask, helmet and cape. The artist said American pop culture appears more durable than the Soviet ideal. And the force emanates from the statue - well, sort of. Vader's helmet reportedly serves as a Wi-Fi hotspot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.