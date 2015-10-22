WATCH: Hillary Clinton Testifies Before House Select Committee On Benghazi

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's hearing before the House Select Committee on Benghazi is underway. It is expected to last for several hours. Our colleagues at Its All Politics will be handing the live blog. You can also watch the hearing on the link above.

There will be several rounds of questions and each of the members of the committee will get 10 minutes to pepper Clinton with queries in each round. Clinton has promised to stay until she has answered all questions.

