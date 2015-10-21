© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tickets, Toll Charges Sting For Stolen Car Owner

Published October 21, 2015 at 5:46 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a benefit of the information age - Melissa Gonzales can track her stolen car. Ever since somebody took the Colorado woman's SUV, she's been receiving clues to its location in the mail. She tells KMGH-TV she received a parking ticket, then a highway toll charge, and she received a photo radar ticket. We do not know the names of the four people photographed in the car. We do know they were driving 85 in a 45 mile an hour zone. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.