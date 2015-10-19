© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Don't Bug Out! Ebay Auction Lets Bidders Name New Moth Species

Published October 19, 2015 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne with an unusual item for sale on eBay, naming rights for a new species of moth - like, say, Moth Radio Hour. Proceeds go to the Western National Parks Association, which is aware that a moth lacks the color and charisma of a butterfly. With the naming rights, the association says, we're trying to break the stigma against the moth, give it a fair shake. They're also hoping people flock to name it like moths to a flame. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.