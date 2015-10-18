New York City Pulls Plug On Taxi TV

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Now to New York City where they have TVs in taxis, but you don't get to watch old episodes of "Seinfeld," unfortunately. TVs started showing up a lot in taxis in 2007. Riders got a little weather, a bit of celebrity news and lots and lots of ads that kept repeating themselves over and over and just trying to figure out how to turn that darn thing off. Finally, last week, the city's taxi and limousine commission voted to begin phasing out the TVs. Even Commissioner Meera Joshi had admit to The New York Times it is definitely something that over time could probably get irritating for our frequent taxi riders. Now we can all just go back to staring at our phones. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.