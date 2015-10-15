Territorial Owl Swoops Down On Joggers

© 2021
Published October 15, 2015 at 6:56 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's like the old movie, "The Birds," except that instead of many attacking birds, there's one. An owl is attacking runners on a trail in Bethesda, Md. The trail is near Washington favored by super-fit residents in the nation's capital. At least three were attacked and scratched by the owl. Rather than hunt the attacker, officials have posted a warning sign. Officials explain owls are territorial. And who's to say the area does not belong to the bird. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.