Read 'Fates And Furies' With The 'Morning Edition' Book Club

Published October 13, 2015 at 5:14 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

In the next installment of the MORNING EDITION Book Club, writer Lauren Groff joins MORNING EDITION to talk about her newest novel, "Fates And Furies." It's the story of a marriage in two parts. "Fates" focuses on the husband's story.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And "Furies" focuses on the wife. But when Lauren Groff spoke with NPR's Rachel Martin about the book a few weeks ago, she said it is about more than that.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

LAUREN GROFF: It's not a book about marriage. I mean, it's sort of - it's what holds the book together. It's how I talk about larger ideas - right? - ideas about creativity, about privilege, about sex, about time, about female rage, you know. So I see marriage as sort of this vehicle. And their marriage is this way to dig pretty deeply into some of the things that I resist about marriage that I had not known that I resisted until I put them in words over the course of five years.

MONTAGNE: Well, this time around Lauren Groff will be taking your questions. So if there's something you want to ask, here's what you can do. Use your smartphone to record a voice memo. First introduce yourself. Say where you live and the local time. Then ask her your question.

GREENE: And try, if you can, to keep it on the brief side. When you're done, email the recording to nprcrowdsource@npr.org. That's one word - nprcrowdsource@npr.org. We just might put your question to Lauren Groff when she joins our MORNING EDITION Book Club in two weeks.

MONTAGNE: And book lovers, join MORNING EDITION tomorrow, when we unveil the 2015 National Book Award shortlist of nominees. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.