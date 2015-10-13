Newlywed Couple Forgoes First Dance For Light Saber Battle

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In a classic "Star Wars" moment, Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "STAR WARS")

JAMES EARL JONES: (As Darth Vader) Your destiny lies with me.

GREENE: And speaking of destiny, a newlywed couple decided to forgo their first dance in favor of a light saber battle. They grabbed the colorful space swords from beneath the head table at the reception and clashed on the dance floor. At one point in the battle, the groom dropped his saber - a metaphor for how this marriage is going to go? May the force be with him. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.