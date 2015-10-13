© 2021
Google Briefly Loses Control Of Its Web Domain

Published October 13, 2015 at 7:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Sanmay Ved was killing time browsing the web when he came across a very interesting site for sale, google.com, just $12. He expected an error message but instead saw, order successful. The world's most famous domain was his for about a minute, before it was canceled. Still, Google offered a reward for his trouble, and when Ved accepted on behalf of a charity in India, Google doubled the reward. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.