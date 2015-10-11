U.S. Will Make 'Condolence Payments' To Victims Of Kunduz Hospital Airstrike

The United States says it will offer "condolence payments" to the civilian victims and the family of those killed during a U.S. airstrike on a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said that the U.S. will "work with those affected to determine appropriate payments." The U.S., he said, will also pay for the repair of the hospital.

As we've reported, the Oct. 3 attack left 22 people dead, including MSF doctors and patients. The organization called the strikes a "war crime" and demanded an international investigation.

The U.S., on the other hand, has said it mistakenly targeted the facility in an effort to back-up Afghan security forces.

If you're looking for a bit more on the story, The Washington Post has a comprehensive narrative on how things went down that day.

