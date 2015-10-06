Ants Float Together To Survive Flood Conditions

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Historic flooding in South Carolina is sending people and other creatures searching for dry land, but fire ants are doing it their own way. A video online shows the ants forming a life raft out of their own bodies. National Geographic says the ants do this to protect themselves and their eggs when the water rises. Their hairs even form a layer of air to keep the ants on the bottom of the living raft from drowning. The ants can remain like this for days. It's MORNING EDITION.