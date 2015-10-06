Alaska Airlines Loses Its CEO's Luggage

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Alaska Airlines last week lost Brad Tilden's luggage, which doesn't sound like much of a headline except if you consider Tilden's job. He works for Alaska Airlines as the company's CEO. A company spokeswoman told the LA Times that Tilden often checks his carry-on bag on full flights to save overhead bin space. He did get his bag back 24 hours after he landed. He did not say if he's going to use the $25 discount code or bonus miles his airline offers for missing luggage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.