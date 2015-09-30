Obama Approves Law To Fund Government Through Mid-December

Updated 8:30 p.m. ET

The bill to fund the government through Dec. 11 has been signed into law by President Obama. That beats the midnight deadline for keeping government agencies operating.

Earlier in the day, the Senate and the House passed the bill, which does not strip funding from Planned Parenthood.

Remember, some House Republicans had insisted on no payments to Planned Parenthood before they would vote to extend funding for the whole government.

NPR's Ailsa Chang reported on the bill's progress for our Newscast unit:

"After weeks of both chambers holding votes to defund Planned Parenthood and to place new rules on abortions, it appears the battle to strip the women's health group of federal dollars has been put on hold — for now.

"Investigations into the organization are ramping up, and Republicans may revisit the defund-Planned Parenthood fight in mid-December, when government funding will run out again."

The White House issued a statement saying that "the American people deserve far better than last-minute, short-term legislating" and urged Congress to pass a complete budget.

