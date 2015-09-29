© 2021
Doctors To Get 70,000 New Medical Codes

Published September 29, 2015 at 6:12 AM EDT

Doctors are getting a billing system that's sure to cause headaches.

Introduced by the federal government, 70,000 new medical codes will describe diagnoses in detail.

Like this:

Crashed in a spacecraft? That's V95.41XA.

Walked into a lamppost? Twice? That's W220.2XD.

Others include, "Problems in relationship with in-laws..."

"Other contact with a squirrel ..."

And, "Underdosing of caffeine."

Not included: death via paperwork.

