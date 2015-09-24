© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pilots Say They're Blinded By San Francisco 49ers' Stadium Lights

Published September 24, 2015 at 5:42 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We don't know how far the San Francisco 49ers will go this football season. We do know fans will be able to see them because pilots are complaining about the stadium lights. Several say they were blinded. The FAA says most complaints came when the scoreboard was being tested.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

A scoreboard malfunction.

INSKEEP: And also the essence of pro-football - giant players, giant stadiums, giant screens, excessive lights, USA. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.