© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Men Busted Outside Md. Prison With Drugs, Porn — And A Drone

Published September 23, 2015 at 6:21 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If Amazon can use drones to make deliveries, maybe private citizens can. Authorities believe two men were planning to do that in western Maryland. They were found outside a prison. They had a drone - and drugs - and pornography. It's alleged they were planning to use the drone to fly that material to an inmate inside the walls. The plot was stopped, meaning that for now inmates have to revert to files in cakes, hollowed-out Bibles and tunnels. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.