Pope Francis Arrives At Joint Base Andrews

Pope Francis has arrived for his first visit to the United States.

The Pontiff's airplane touched down just before 4 p.m. ET. at Joint Base Andrews. President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their daughters and Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were at the base to welcome him.

He made no remarks, but was received by hundreds who chanted his name. After a quick, private meeting with President Obama, Francis boarded a four-door Fiat and drove across the city to the Apostolic Nunciature — or the Vatican embassy — in Washington, D.C.

Francis has no other engagements planned for today. His day begins tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. with a welcome from President Obama. Later, he'll lead a midday prayer at the Cathedral of St. Matthew. At 4:15 p.m. ET., he'll canonize Junípero Serra.

We've curated tweets as the pope arrived at Andrews. Read on for a recap:

