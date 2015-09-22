By Bike And Ferry, Englishman Fetches Wife's Favorite French Coffee

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. David Pedlow from Devonport, England noticed the coffee his wife loves was getting low. The couple can only buy the type of bean across the English Channel in France, which wasn't a problem. They just drove to the ferry, but their car died recently. This time Mr. Pedlow biked to France. He got rest on the floor of a nighttime ferry. He biked along the French coast and finally to a store where he bought 64 pounds of the coffee. His wife of 50 years said she was not surprised at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.