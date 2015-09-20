Quiz: Are You Smarter Than A South African High School Student?

Do you keep up with international news?

This quiz will give you a chance to find out.

The Interschool Quiz made its debut in 1993. It's a project of the Western Cape Branch of the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), designed to boost interest in global matters. This year, 55 schools participated after ten days of reading articles from the Cape Times and special articles from the SAIIA online "Diplomatic Pouch" articles. The winning team earned a cash prize for their school and an invitation to the annual SAIIA Young Leaders Conference. All schools received books for their library.

P.S.: Don't feel bad if you flame out. An NPR staffer who covers global topics scored a four out of 13.

